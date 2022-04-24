Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $215.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RS. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.63.

Shares of RS stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $204.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

