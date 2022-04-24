Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.63.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $204.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

