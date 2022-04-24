Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $175.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RS opened at $192.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

