Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($11.25).

RDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.75) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.58) to GBX 710 ($9.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.09). 400,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 550 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 618.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 500.82 ($6.52) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Redrow news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £3,960.19 ($5,152.47). Also, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($161,072.08).

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.