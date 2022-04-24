ReddCoin Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $17,413.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.62 or 0.99873947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00256803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00335039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00159142 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

