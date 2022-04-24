Raymond James Raises Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target to C$2.40

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:ORZCF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

