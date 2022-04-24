Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$64.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.