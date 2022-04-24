Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTLR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 256,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 3.41. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

