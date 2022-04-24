RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and $1.08 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.12 or 0.07407910 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,526.55 or 0.99896518 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

