Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.72 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report $51.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.12 million. Radius Health posted sales of $56.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $250.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $264.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares during the period.

RDUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 636,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

