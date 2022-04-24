QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.28.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

