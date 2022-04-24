Quark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,236.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $41,236.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,321,040 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

