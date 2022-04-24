Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). Qualtrics International reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $49.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

