Qcash Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Qcash has a market cap of $62.29 million and approximately $66.55 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.24 or 0.07404399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

