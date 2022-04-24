Qcash Market Capitalization Tops $62.59 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $62.59 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.12 or 0.07407910 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00040896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,526.55 or 0.99896518 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

