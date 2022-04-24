Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $51.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.