Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

