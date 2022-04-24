Project TXA Market Cap Tops $5.35 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $82,592.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

