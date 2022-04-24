Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,378.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

