Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

In other news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 650,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.