Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,042 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.34 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average of $219.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,814. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.