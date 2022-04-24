Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,453 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

CLX opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $193.68.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

