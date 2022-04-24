Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 136,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NYSE CEQP opened at $31.16 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.