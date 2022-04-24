Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
