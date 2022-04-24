Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 113.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

