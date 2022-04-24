Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.87 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.