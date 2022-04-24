Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

