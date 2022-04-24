Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $447.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

