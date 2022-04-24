Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 169,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $77.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

