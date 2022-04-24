Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.85. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

