Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 500,843 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

