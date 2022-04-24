Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 16.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

