Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,790,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

