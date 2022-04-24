Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,006 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

C opened at $51.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

