Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.18). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

PRAX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 356,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.29. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.