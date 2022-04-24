Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.18). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

PRAX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 356,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.29. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.