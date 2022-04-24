PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $132.85. 3,250,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

