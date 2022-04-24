Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will announce $11.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $8.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $49.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 74,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,906. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 million, a P/E ratio of 158.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 827.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 147,059 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 298,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.