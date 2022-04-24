Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of AUCOY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 27,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,592. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

