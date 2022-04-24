Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,251,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

