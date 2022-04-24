PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $122,688.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 244,200 shares of company stock worth $1,101,396 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

