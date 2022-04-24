PlayFuel (PLF) Price Hits $0.0018

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $924,906.93 and approximately $1.11 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

