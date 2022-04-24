Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $321.29 million and approximately $379,987.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00004235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00408289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00083072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007124 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,748,691 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

