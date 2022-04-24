Pinkcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $70.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $766,896.31 and $70.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00253173 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000769 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021592 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.64 or 0.00645861 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,860,079 coins and its circulating supply is 435,599,643 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin



