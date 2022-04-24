Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 2% This Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $783,386.09 and $277.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.01 or 1.00143953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00254329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00162794 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.00330978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00094405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,204,218 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.