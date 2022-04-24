Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,173. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

