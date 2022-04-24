Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 4,600.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

TLK stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

