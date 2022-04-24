Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded to Hold at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 4,600.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
TLK stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
