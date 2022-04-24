Peony 1-Day Volume Hits $143,191.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $54.56 million and $143,191.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 207,029,467 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

