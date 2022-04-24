PEDEVCO (PED) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) is one of 278 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PEDEVCO to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PEDEVCO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41% PEDEVCO Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PEDEVCO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO Competitors 2220 10942 15721 608 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 17.88%. Given PEDEVCO’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million -$1.30 million -119.00 PEDEVCO Competitors $8.99 billion $558.24 million 3.07

PEDEVCO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PEDEVCO peers beat PEDEVCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

