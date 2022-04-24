PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.0534 on Major Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and approximately $207,654.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

