PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $134,938.68 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,201,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

CNXN stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

